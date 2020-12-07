Ethiopian refugees are in need of aid

IHH has launched emergency aid projects for the Ethiopian refugees that migrated to Sudan to flee from conflict.

Almost 50.000 Ethiopians were forced to migrate to Sudan due to the conflict in the Tigray state. After receiving news concerning the influx of migrants, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation departments mobilized. Initially, IHH Humanitarian Diplomacy and IHH Disaster Management Department personnel traveled to Sudan to monitor the situation and held a series of meetings with officials in Sudan.

At the same time, IHH International Affairs Department and IHH East African Desk officials contacted the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Sudan officials to talk about the situation in the region. UNHCR officials were also informed of IHH's projects planned for the region. IHH teams then traveled to the Um Raquba Village and Eritre in Kassala and the Hamdayat Camp located on the Ethiopian-Sudan border, and carried out on-site inspections.

IHH Sudan Representative Bilal Bahçi, who carried out inspections on the border, said IHH had completed its investigations in the region.

Aid preparations are continuing

Following the visit and on-site inspections, a second team traveled to Sudan to set up tents and shelters. IHH initially planned to provide food, hygiene, blankets and shelter aid to 30.000 Ethiopian refugees. With the aid of donors we will continue to help the refugees until the crisis ends.

How to help the refugees

Donors that wish to help the Ethiopian refugees can make donations to the foundation's bank accounts stating the code "PROJE KODU 13680."