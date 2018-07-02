02 Jul 2018

Ethiopia: West Guji-Gedeo Conflict Displacement Flash Update #5, 29 June 2018

Published on 29 Jun 2018 View Original
Highlights

• The number of people displaced by the West Guji (Oromia) – Gedeo (SNNP) inter-communal violence reached 818,000.

• Overall, the security situation in the conflict-affected areas is improving. However, tensions and intermittent, localized incidents continue to be reported and to hinder humanitarian response.

• In support of the Government, humanitarian partners have been extending lifesaving assistance mainly by flexing existing resources, and are trying to scale up response despite the still challenging context and major resource constraints.

• Unless preventive, surveillance and case management capacity is urgently scaled-up, the overcrowded living condition in the IDP sites creates a high risk for a major disease outbreak.

• OCHA and partners are working to strengthen zonal coordination and information management by deploying additional dedicated staff to the areas. Operational hubs are established in Dilla (Gedeo) and Bule Hora (West Guji).

• The National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) and humanitarian partners have released a prioritized multi-sector Response Plan1 for the Gedeo-West Guji displacement crisis, urgently seeking US$117.7 million.

I. Displacement overview

The number of people displaced by the West Guji (Oromia) – Gedeo (SNNP) inter-communal violence has further increased to 818,250 people as of 22 June. According to the SNNP regional and zonal authorities, there are more than 642,152 IDPs in Gedeo zone dispersed across Bule (38,459 IDPs in one site), Dilla Zuria (12,751 IDPs living with host communities), Gedeb (306,572 IDPs in three sites), Kochere (82,423 IDPs living with host communities), Wonago (32,784), Yirgachefe (106,832 IDPs in four sites) woredas and Dilla Town (62,511 IDPs in one “collective” type center).

In West Guji, some 176,098 IDPs are scattered across Abaya (9,377 IDPs), Birbirsa Kojowa (9,767 IDPs), Bule Hora (15,330 IDPs), Gelana (43,224 IDPs), Hambela Wamena (29,086 IDPs) and Kercha (69,264 IDPs) woredas. Around 33 per cent of the IDPs in West Guji are ethnic Gedeos.

The displaced people are mostly settled with already food insecure host communities or residing in cramped public buildings without adequate food and water and substandard sanitation and hygiene facilities. Most of the IDPs, including children, are sleeping on the cold floors of the public buildings for lack of mattress and blankets, exposing them to pneumonia. Unless preventive, surveillance and case management capacity is urgently scaled-up, the overcrowded living condition creates a high risk for a major disease outbreak.

