Ethiopia: West Guji-Gedeo Conflict Displacement Flash Update #4, 14 June 2018

Highlights

Continued insecurity and ongoing localized inter-communal violence are displacing people; hindering IDP return to areas of origin as well as humanitarian operations.

The National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) estimates that as many as 527,263 people are displaced from West Guji zone to Gedeo zone alone; while some 170,467 people are displaced in West Guji zone.

Humanitarian assistance to the IDPs is to date very minimal and inadequate; most support provided is by the hosting communities and local authorities.

Recognizing that the IDPs need to be assisted through a major scale-up in humanitarian response in areas of displacement for at least the next six months, until conditions permit voluntary return, partners are trying to mobilize additional resources to expand their operations where possible.

Given the critical gap in Emergency Shelter and NFIs support and the urgency given the forecast heavy summer rains in the area, the Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team is trying to identify global large stocks of shelter/NFI to ship in the country for immediate distribution to the displaced population.

I. Displacement overview

Despite the deployment of federal and regional security forces to prevent the escalation of violence between the Gedeo (SNNPR) and West Guji (Oromia region) communities since April 2018, continued insecurity and ongoing localized inter-communal violence are continuing to displace people, with a new significant increase in violence in early June; hindering IDP return to areas of origin as well as humanitarian operations.

Whilst it remains challenging to make an accurate assessment of the total number of displacement due to the highly fluid situation, including secondary-displacements, and access constraints, the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) estimates that as many as 527,263 people are displaced from West Guji zone to Gedeo zone alone, and are s cattered across Bule (38,459 IDPs in one site), Dilla Zuria (10,551 IDPs living with host communities), Gedeb (278,745 IDPs in three sites), Kochere (61,403 IDPs living with host communities), Wonago (16,199 IDPs), Yirgachefe (103,950 IDPs in four sites) woredas and Dilla Town (17,956 IDPs in one “collective” type center).

Meanwhile, reports from West Guji zone indicate the presence of some 170,467 IDPs in Abaya (7,877 IDPs), Birbirsa Kodawa (5,686 IDPs), Bule Hora (15,330 IDPs), Gelana (43,224 IDPs), Demtu Hambela (29,08 IDPs) and Kercha (69,264 IDPs) woredas. Houses are being burnt down, properties looted and livelihoods destroyed.

Even prior to the crisis, the affected area was already one of the most densely populated parts of the country, with around 1,000 people per square kilometer.

There was widespread food insecurity and both zones were “hotspots” of acute malnutrition. The new influx of IDPs in some areas has seen near-doubling of woreda populations, with many residing in cramped public buildings – schools and training centers.