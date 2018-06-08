Ethiopia: West Guji-Gedeo Conflict Displacement Flash Update #3, 6 June 2018

Highlights

• Renewed inter-communal violence along the borders of Gedeo (SNNPR) and West Guji (Oromia region) zones on 3 June displaced an estimated 40,000 people in Gedeo zone and more than 28,000 people in West Guji zone. Some 274,5481 people were already displaced in Gedeo and at least 84,000 people in West Guji from the previous waves of violence since April 2018.

• Civilian deaths, damage to properties and public infrastructures, including schools and health facilities, were also reported.

• Regional authorities and hosting communities are providing first-line assistance to the displaced, but it is significantly inadequate. The capacity of the hosting communities is also being stretched to the limit.

• West Guji zonal authorities officially requested for food, plastic sheets and clothes assistance to the Oromia Disaster Risk Management Commission (DRMC) on 4 June. The request also extends to humanitarian partners. Meanwhile, the SNNP regional government has only so far requested humanitarian partners’ support for recovery assistance in areas of return.

• On 5 June, UNDSS has issued a travel restriction on all UN missions to West Guji and Gedeo zones. The situation continues to be closely monitored.

I. Displacement overview

Renewed inter-communal violence along the borders of Gedeo (SNNPR) and West Guji (Oromia region) zones was reported on 3 June. An estimated 40,0002 people are reported to have been displaced by this latest wave of violence, and are currently settled in Bule (1,263 male; 167 female), Gedeb (32,809 people) and Kochere (2,439 male; 3,285 female) woredas of Gedeo zone, either with relatives or in public structures like schools and churches.

Meanwhile, more than 28,0003 people are reported to have been displaced by the 3 June violence in West Guji zone, including 1,688 people in Kercha woreda and 27,141 people in Gelana woreda.

Civilian deaths, damage to properties and to public infrastructures, including schools and health facilities were also reported. Government security forces are deployed to the area to prevent the escalation of the conflict and for protection of civilians, but the situation remains tense. This is the third wave of violence that has hit the area since April 2018. The last upsurge in violence between the Gedeo and Guji communities started in Kercha woreda of West Guji zone and later spread to other woredas along the border on 13 April 2018. Houses were burnt down, damaged, looted and livelihoods destroyed, and at least 274,548 people were displaced in Gedeo, and scattered across Dilla Zuria, Gedeb, Kochere, Wonago and Yirgachefe woredas. Some 84,000 people were also displaced in West Guji zone. All IDPs in Gedeo zone are believed to be ethnic Gedeos displaced from West Guji zone. Around 67 per cent of the IDPs in West Guji zone are also believed to be ethnic Gedeos displaced within West Guji.