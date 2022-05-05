Ethiopia WASH Cluster Humanitarian Dashboard (As of March 2022)

Overview

Conflict, severe drought conditions, seasonal flooding, and Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) remain the key drivers of WASH needs in Ethiopia.

Significant humanitarian WASH needs are projected in Ethiopia in 2022, with an estimated 16.2 million people in need of assistance. Lack of access to protected water, improved sanitation facilities and hygiene practice increases the risk of disease outbreak and malnutrition. The impact of climate change in Ethiopia and re-curing drought are also important factors to be considered in the context of WASH.

Majority of cases, affected populations are in semi-arid and drought prone areas where securing a reliable water source is extremely difficult.

In such environments, the provision of safe drinking water highly depends on the expensive water trucking operations in the areas. Even if when durable solutions are applicable in these settings, it requires more funding and a longer implementation period. Significant gaps are expected to remain throughout the country particularly the areas that are currently experiencing critical water shortages due to drought and conflict