Ethiopia WASH Capacity Statement

World Vision’s work in Ethiopia started in 1975, and we were one of the first organisations to provide assistance during Ethiopia's devastating famine in the 1980s. Today, World Vision Ethiopia (WVE) operates in eight of 10 regions and one administrative state in the country, implementing programmes in four major sectors: WASH, health and nutrition, education, and faith and development.

World Vision’s Ethiopia WASH programme began with small projects in the 1990s and now operates in 86 districts across the country. Read about our impact, goals and approaches for WASH programming in the country.