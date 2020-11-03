Ethiopia - Violence, killings (Amnesty International, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 November 2020)

On 1 November, more than 50 civilians belonging to the Amhara community were killed by armed militants in Guliso/ West Oromia region according to survivors (54 were killed, according to the Amnesty International).

Episodes of violence and ethnic killings are occuring on an increasing basis in western Oromia and other regions of Ethiopia, resulting in high insecurity and large scale displacements of the civilian population.

Humanitarian partners are facing major access constraints to those population, with increased security limitations jeopardizing the effective delivery of assistance to the affected communities.