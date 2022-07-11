Ethiopia: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2021

In the early hours of Sunday morning, May 16, 2021 Ethiopian soldiers armed with assault rifles and grenades stormed the University Teaching and Referral Hospital in Axum, Tigray region. This raid was in retaliation for the staff of the facility speaking to CNN about the health impacts of the Ethiopian government’s blockade of medication into Tigray region. The soldiers threatened health care workers and contaminated the operating room, forcing all surgical procedures to stop. The next day the facility was raided again.

OVERVIEW

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) identified 55 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in Ethiopia in 2021, compared to seven incidents in 2020. At least eight health workers were killed in these incidents, 13 were sexually assaulted, and 42 health facilities were attacked.

This factsheet is based on the dataset 2021 SHCC Ethiopia Health Data, which is available for download on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX).

Regional and national Ethiopian government sources, together with reports from INGOs and OCHA, reported the looting or destruction of thousands of health facilities in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions, but no details on the locations of these incidents and specific circumstances or perpetrators have been shared.

The WHO Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care did not report any incidents for Ethiopia in 2021.

This chapter analyses a sample of 55 reported incidents of violence against health care that occurred in Ethiopia in 2021 in order to provide insight into the patterns and nature of reported conflict-related violence against health care in that country.