Ethiopia + 1 more
Ethiopia: Vigil InSight Situation Report, 30 March 2021
Attachments
Allegations of widespread sexual violence and continuing attacks on civilians highlight still precarious situation in Tigray with elections looming.
This document provides an analysis of the current situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia and the implications for aid agencies working in the area. Watch the Vigil InSight video.
SUMMARY
Violence continues despite the federal government claiming to have regained control of Tigray late last year.
Credible allegations of widespread sexual violence and attacks on civilian health facilities continue.
Eritrean troops are yet to leave, though growing international pressure has led to a promise that they will do so.
Most reported violence is located in and around main towns and highways, but incidents elsewhere may well be underreported.