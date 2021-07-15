Ethiopia: Vigil InSight Situation Report - 14 July 2021

The current ceasefire remains fragile, as the Ethiopian government will look to reinforce defences around Tigray, and the country’s borders, while the TDF will seek to keep fighting until at least the pre-conflict borders are restored, adding to the complexity of delivering aid. Meanwhile Oromia and Amhara regions will continue to see sporadic clashes.

This document provides an analysis of the current situation within Ethiopia and the implications for aid agencies working there.

SUMMARY