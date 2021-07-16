Ethiopia: Vigil Insight Information Alert - Report 4: 16 July 2021

The Ethiopian government’s threatened offensive against TDF advances means their cease fire is in name only while a new statement claiming some aid groups are “arming” opposition forces further threatens the safety of aid operations.

This document provides an analysis of the current situation within Ethiopia and the implications for aid agencies working there.

SUMMARY

The Ethiopian government declared the launch of a new offensive against the TDF on 14 July in response to their advances and accused aid organisations of “arming” opposition forces.

The cease fire is now in name only by both sides – though international pressure to try and ensure it holds until its planned demise in September will continue. It is however looking increasingly fragile – with conflict likely to increase within the next month.

Aid deliveries will remain piecemeal, with only international organisations such as the WFP/UN having the diplomatic hard power to ensure supplies are delivered.

MITIGATION FOR AID ORGANISATIONS

Security force activity will remain significant, and the consequent high rate of incidents means the risk to aid organisations is currently rated as HIGH throughout the country, with Tigray region being rated as VERY HIGH. Aid agencies will need to continue their own assessments of how to adjust their security strategies, but there are options available: