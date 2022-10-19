Ethiopia

Ethiopia - Upscaling community resilience through ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction, June 2022

Project overview

Project location: Ethiopia

Ecosystems under restoration/protection in:

  • Fafan and Liben Zones of Somali Region

Key risks being addressed: Droughts, flooding and food insecurity

Project period: July 2019- June 2022

Project objectives:

  • Overall objective: Enhance the resilience of communities to disasters and climate risks through the piloting and scaling up of Ecosystem-based Disaster Risk Reduction (Eco-DRR) activities, reaching 44,000 vulnerable people in approximately 80 communities by the end of the project.

  • Specific objective: Strengthened integrated risk management and inclusive risk governance by supporting participatory ecosystem and community disaster risk assessments and action planning, implementation of Eco-DRR measures, scaling up of Eco-DRR action and promotion of citizen-based monitoring of disaster and climate resilient policies and practices.

Project budget: USD 823,444

