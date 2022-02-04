Ethiopia Update: 10th ICRC flight carrying vital medical supplies reaches Tigray

Addis Ababa (ICRC) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday flew in its tenth cargo plane in ten days carrying vital medical supplies into the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The flights delivered essential drugs, such as insulin, hemodialysis, oxytocin, tetanus toxoid, gloves and surgical material to health facilities. The supplies, which were provided by the Ministry of Health and the ICRC, will help cover the immediate medical needs of thousands of people.

The first in the series of flights landed in Mekelle on Wednesday, January 26. With support from the relevant authorities, the ICRC will continue these deliveries on a regular basis; five more flights are already planned for the next week.

The ICRC works throughout Ethiopia, including in Amhara, Afar, Tigray, Oromia and Somali regions, assisting people affected by conflict and violence in a neutral and impartial manner.