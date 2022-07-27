Ethiopia: UNHCR Shelter & Non-Food Item Response for IDPs - July 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Under the Emergency Shelter and Non-Food-Items (ES/NFI) Cluster, UNHCR continues to respond to the shelter and basic core relief item needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Northern Ethiopia and other parts of the country. Shelter and Non-food item support is being provided to the population affected by displacement, with special emphasis on the needs of women, children, people with disabilities and the most vulnerable or at risk, as well as on the safety of the beneficiaries.

UNHCR response ranges from emergency relief to IDPs who are residing in temporary accommodation centers, within the host communities and in formal sites to promotion of | durable solutions for families who have returned and those that have relocated. As of June 2022, UNHCR has reached 371,279 persons with ES/NFI assistance, representing 31% of the total of 1,200,000 individuals reached by the joint ES/NFI cluster in Ethiopia.