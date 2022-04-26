Ethiopia: UNHCR Operational Update, March 2022

Protection

UNHCR delivers six metric tons of lifesaving medicines to Tigray: In March, UNHCR delivered 6 metric tons of medicines to Shire in Tigray region, of which 3.2 metric tons of medicines were handed over to health centers in Mai Aini and Adi Harush refugee camps on 18 March.

UNHCR also delivered the remaining 2.8 metric tons of lifesaving medicines to local health facilities in Hitsats, Mai Tsebri as well as the St Merry Hospital in Axum between 22-30 March. All these institutions were out of stock of replenished medications for four months.