Ethiopia
Ethiopia: Tigray Situation Report - June 2021, Issue #1
Attachments
IN NUMBERS
5.5 million people in high acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3+), of whom 353 000 people in Phase 5 (Catastrophe) in Tigray
2.1 million IDPs (internally displaced people)
Agriculture is the main source of food and livelihood for over 80% of the population in Tigray
USD 30 million needed to assist 1.4 million people between June and December 2021
KEY MESSAGES
The takeover of Mekele city by the Tigray Defense Force (TDF) on 28 June 2021 was peaceful. On the same day, the Federal Government declared a ceasefire citing the need to ensure that the ongoing agricultural season is a success. As of 30 June, reports indicate TDF is also in control of Adigrat, Adwa, Axum and Shire.
Electricity and telecommunications remain cut off throughout the region, with the exception of two United Nations (UN) compounds. The UN has remained in Tigray and continues to deliver humanitarian assistance.
The Tigray region is currently facing a complex humanitarian crisis, with an alarming increase in food insecurity and loss of livelihoods, as a result of armed conflict.
Farmers have limited access to their farms, inputs and services. Agricultural infrastructure, including veterinary clinics, has been destroyed. Pastoralists and agropastoralists have lost livestock as a result of looting, displacement and diseases.
About 2.1 million people have been displaced across the region and into neighbouring areas.
As of June 2021, there are about 3.1 million people in northern Ethiopia in Phase 3 (Crisis) and 2.1 million in Phase 4 (Emergency), of whom, if not supported with agricultural inputs, a large number would likely fall into Phase 5 (Catastrophe) and destitution.
FAO urgently seeks USD 30 million to support 1.4 million people between June and December 2021 through agricultural production support, income generation and livestock protection assistance.
FAO has immediately reprogrammed USD 2 million and USD 1 million from internal resources to support farmers (250 000 people) with seeds, livestock vaccination and treatment (2.4 million small ruminants and 1.2 million cattle), cash transfers, as well as the restocking of veterinary clinics. FAO is also planning to support the reactivation of some small businesses engaged in vegetable production and marketing, poultry, small ruminants and fattening centers. Also planned is the establishment of marketing groups for livestock products (eggs, milk, animal skins) and fruits (fresh and juices).
FAO is also planning to leverage on the International Fund for Agricultural Development’s work on irrigation schemes to scale up irrigated crop production.