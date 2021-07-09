Ethiopia: Tigray Situation Report - June 2021, Issue #1

IN NUMBERS

5.5 million people in high acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3+), of whom 353 000 people in Phase 5 (Catastrophe) in Tigray

2.1 million IDPs (internally displaced people)

Agriculture is the main source of food and livelihood for over 80% of the population in Tigray

USD 30 million needed to assist 1.4 million people between June and December 2021

KEY MESSAGES