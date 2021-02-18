Ethiopia
Ethiopia - Tigray Response, Operation Overview, January 2021
Highlights
- The Logistics Cluster continues to expand and increase the capacity of the three logistics hubs in the neighbouring regions of Tigray, including in Gondar (Amhara Region), Kombolcha (Amhara Region) and Semera (Afar Region) for cargo consolidation and the onward facilitation of transport.
- In January, the Logistics Cluster facilitated five convoys to locations in Tigray (two to Shire and the Mai Tsebri camps, three to Mekele), carrying cargo on behalf of 17 partners.
- 173 mt of cargo in support of the Tigray humanitarian response was delivered to locations inside Tigray.
- During the month, the Logistics Cluster held four coordination meetings, attended by 33 organisations, including national and international NGOs, other clusters, and UN agencies.
- The Logistics Cluster has submitted 18 cargo clearance requests to the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), as the co-lead of the Logistics Cluster, to facilitate the clearance of 377 mt of cargo to be moved on behalf of 18 partners.