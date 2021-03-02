Ethiopia

Ethiopia - Tigray Response, Operation Overview, February 2021

Highlights

  • The Logistics Cluster has established a logistics hub in Mekele, in the Tigray region. The hub provides 1600 m2 of common storage space for partners and one Logistics Officer has been deployed to coordinate common services.
  • In February, the Logistics Cluster facilitated seven convoys to locations in Tigray (four to Shire and the Mai Tsebri camps, three to Mekele), carrying cargo on behalf of 13 partners.
  • 187 mt of cargo in support of the Tigray humanitarian response was delivered to locations inside Tigray.
  • During the month, the Logistics Cluster held three coordination meetings, attended by 33 organisations, including national and international NGOs, other clusters, and UN agencies.
  • The Logistics Cluster has submitted 19 cargo clearance requests to the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), as the co-lead of the Logistics Cluster.

