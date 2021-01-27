Ethiopia - Tigray Response, Operation Overview, December 2020

Highlights

The Logistics Cluster established three logistics hubs in the neighbouring regions of Tigray, including in Gondar (Amhara Region), Kombolcha (Amhara Region), and Semera (Afar Region) for cargo consolidation and the onward facilitation of transport.

In December, 335 mt of cargo was received into common storage on behalf of 14 partners in support of the Tigray humanitarian response. 75 mt of cargo was transported from Addis Ababa to the logistics hubs in the regions of Afar and Amhara.

During the month, the Logistics Cluster held five coordination meetings, attended by 32 organisations, including national and international NGOs, other clusters, and UN agencies.