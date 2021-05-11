Ethiopia - Tigray Response, Operation Overview, April 2021

Highlights

• After the logistics assessment in Shire, the Logistic Cluster Shire hub is operational as of April, providing free-to-user access to 640m2 of storage space to partners for periods not exceeding a period of one month.

• In April, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 748 MT of cargo to locations inside Tigray on behalf of 17 partners.

• During the month, the Logistics Cluster held three coordination meetings, attended by 25 organisations, including national and international NGOs, other clusters, and UN agencies.

• The Logistics Cluster will hold coordination meetings bi-weekly as of end of April, following consultation with partners.