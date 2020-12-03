Ethiopia: Tigray Region Humanitarian Update - Situation Report No. 7 (1 December 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The UN and humanitarian partners remain deeply concerned about the plight of nearly 500,000 people, and the more than 200 aid workers who are present in Mekelle city, when the Government launched the final phase of the “law enforcement operations” in the city.

• Thousands of people in Tigray region are feared displaced and some reportedly injured, while many are without access to basic assistance due to interruption of trade and transfers, insecurity, lack of communication and lack of fuel and cash to access markets. Verification of needs remains a challenge due to a communication blackout and lack of access to the region.

• UNHCR and partners in Sudan have warned about the urgent need for additional refugee settlement sites, as the Um Rakuba camp in Gedaref State has reached its current maximum capacity of 10,000 people. More than 45,600 new arrivals have sought asylum in eastern Sudan since 7 November.

• The UN and humanitarian partners acknowledge the Federal Government’s stated commitment to ensuring that humanitarian assistance is made available to people impacted and calls for unconditional, full and immediate humanitarian access to the affected people.