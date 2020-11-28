Ethiopia: Tigray Region Humanitarian Update - Situation Report No. 6 (26 November 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Ethiopia and covers the period from 24 to 26 November 2020. The next report will be issued on Tuesday, 1 December.

HIGHLIGHTS

• According to the Governemnt of Ethiopia, the third and final phase of their “law enforcement operations” is launched towards Mekelle city, capital of Tigray region, a city of more than 500,000 people. This came following the expiration of the 72-hour period granted to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to surrender.

• Tension remains high in Mekelle in anticipation of the military action announced by the Government.

Humanitarians have raised concern over further disruption to essential services, particularly for the 850,000 people already dependent on relief assistance, including 96,000 refugees in Tigray.

• Humanitarian actors have reported urgent needs in food, water, and shelter in affected areas in Sudan and Ethiopia. In Tigray, only five days’ worth of food supplies is available to assist 96,000 refugees who depend on humanitarian aid to survive.

• About 5,000 new arrivals have been received in eastern Sudan since 22 November, bringing the total number of asylum seekers from Ethiopia to more than 42,600, as of 25 November.

• On 26 November, the federal Government of Ethiopia announced the intention to scale-up humanitarian assistance to the affected population in Tigray by opening a humanitarian access route, managed by the Ministry of Peace.