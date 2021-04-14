Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #8 - April 14, 2021

FAST FACTS

• In Ethiopia, International Medical Corps has set up a mobile health and nutrition clinic in Shire that has provided services to 784 displaced Tigrayans in this area.

• International Medical Corps continues to work in Humera,

Wolkayit and Tsegede woredas, where we have reached 36,000 people with outpatient consultations and 56,000 with hygiene promotion.

• In Sudan, International Medical Corps has distributed personal protective equipment to healthcare facilities, and trained 25 staff in infection prevention and control.

In Ethiopia, the conflict between the Ethiopian National Defence Force and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front has been ongoing since the beginning of Novermber 2020. The violence continues to drive the mass displacement of people internally across the Tigray region, as well as causing 62,000 civilians to flee into neighbouring regions in Sudan, mostly to Kassala and Gedaref states, through the Hamdayet border point. The majority of refugees leaving Tigray have settled in the Um Raquba camp, and more recently in the newly established refugee camp in Tunaydbah, where gaps in service delivery remain.

As violence and conflict continue to persist, the humanitarian situation across the Tigray region remains fragile and difficult for those affected. There are still significant humanitarian needs among internally displaced people and refugees in both Ethiopia and Sudan. Though humanitarian organizations have gained increased access to the Tigray region to scale up their responses and deliver vital services and assistance, many have received only food assistance—and even that has been received only once or twice. A joint visit by OCHA and ECHO in late March highlighted that food, shelter, protection, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services remain largely inadequate. More recently, as a result of continued violence, large numbers of people have been displaced from Humera, Tegede and Wolkayit woredas to Shire.1

There is an urgent need to scale up WASH interventions, to improve service delivery and capacity at health facilities and to increase protection and psychosocial support activities, particularly as more COVID-19 cases have been recorded and there has been an increased number of cases of watery diarrhea in the Um Rakuba camp. All partners are working to address gaps in the delivery of services and expand humanitarian assistance to populations in need.