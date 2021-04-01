Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #7 - April 1, 2021

FAST FACTS

In Ethiopia, International Medical Corps has deployed a mobile health and nutrition team to Shire to provide services to displaced Tigrayans in this area.

Since the start of the conflict, we have provided 23,887 consultations and reached 39,382 people with awareness-raising activities through our mobile health and nutrition clinics in Humera, Wolkayit and Tsegede woredas in Ethiopia.

In Sudan, we have distributed 15,000 face masks to 750 of the most vulnerable families.

Since the beginning of November, military confrontations between the Ethiopian National Defence Force and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front have led to massive displacement of people internally, and to the flight of thousand of civilians across the border to Sudan. The humanitarian situation across the region remains deeply insecure and concerning for internally displaced persons, refugees and host communities. In the last few weeks, humanitarian organizations’ movements and access for services delivery have been restricted, leaving those in need with extremely limited basic services and assistance. At the same time, reports of targeted destructions of health facilities and infrastructure have been reported. Though basic services are now resuming across the Tigray region and access has increased, allowing aid to be delivered across the region, electricity and banking services remain intermittent, many areas remain inaccessible and reports of continued violence have resulted in the displacement of large numbers of people from Western Tigray to Shire.

Because of the conflict, more than 62,000 people have fled to bordering regions in Sudan. Most of the refugees have crossed the border in the Hamdayet area, where a transit center is operative to register and relocate families. Most of the refugees escaping from Tigray have initially been settled in the Um Raquba camp, which already has reached its maximum capacity. The UNHCR and the Sudanese government recently established a new refugee camp in Tunaydbah.

With new cases of COVID-19 registered recently, gaps in assistance delivery remains across all the sectors—there is urgent need to scale up water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions, to improve service delivery and capacity at health facilities and to increase protection and psychosocial support activities. All partners are working to address gaps in the delivery of services and expand humanitarian assistance to populations in need.