Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #6 - March 18, 2021

FAST FACTS

In Ethiopia, International Medical Corps has completed 7,600 consultations and reached 14,000 people with awareness-raising activities through our mobile health and nutrition clinics in Humera, Wolkayit and Tsegede woredas.

In Sudan, we have reached 7,220 people with hygiene promotion and COVID-19 prevention services in the last three months.

The conflict between the Ethiopian National Defence Force and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front continues, leading to massive humanitarian needs in both Ethiopia and Sudan. Fighting continues is the most northern region of Ethiopia, resulting in continued displacement of people internally. This week there have been reports of large displacements in Western Tigray toward the town of Shire, where approximately 45,000 newly displaced persons have been registered, with more than 1,500 arrivals per day. The displaced report dire conditions and abuses in the locations they have fled, and say that some remain stranded in their original area due to a lack of transportation. Basic services remain cut off, meaning that more than 4.5 million people have been without power or communications for more than four months. Though access has increased and aid is starting to arrive across the region, many areas remain inaccessible. Nevertheless, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) recently deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to respond to growing humanitarian needs in the region.

To date, nearly 62,000 refugees have been registered at the crossing points along the Sudan–Ethiopia border. Humanitarian response efforts are focused on filling the existing gap in service delivery in the reception facilities, especially in the recently established Tunaydbah camp. In the Um Rakuba camp, there has been an increase of cases of watery diarrhea, which has been attributed to a lack of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH)services. Partners are also highlighting the increasing prevalence of acute malnutrition across all locations. All partners are working to address gaps in the delivery of services and expand humanitarian assistance to the population in need.