Ethiopia - Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 4 February 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

With fighting and ongoing clashes reported in many parts of Tigray, including violence against civilians, the humanitarian situation in the region continues to rapidly deteriorate.

Access to essential services, food, water, livelihoods and cash remains disrupted across large swathes of Tigray, increasing the need for urgent assistance.

Humanitarian aid is extremely limited, with aid workers still unable to access most rural areas of the region, when people need it the most.

Although progress has been made, with an increasing amount of humanitarian cargo mobilized, critical staff needed to scale up assistance have not been able to travel to Tigray.