Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #32 - July 19, 2022

FAST FACTS

• International Medical Corps is operating 20 mobile medical units (MMUs) that have provided services to more than 600,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) settled in 26 IDP sites, as well as affected host communities in the Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions.

• International Medical Corps’ MMUs are providing integrated health, nutrition, gender-based violence (GBV), mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services.

• In the past two weeks, International Medical Corps received 114 cartons of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) from UNICEF in Mekelle. These will be used to support our nutrition response in Tigray.