Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #31 - June 21, 2022

FAST FACTS

• International Medical Corps is operating 22 mobile medical units (MMUs) that have provided services to more than 600,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) settled in 37 IDP sites, as well as affected host communities in the Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions.

• International Medical Corps’ MMUs are providing integrated health, nutrition, genderbased violence (GBV), mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services.

• In the past two weeks, International Medical Corps received 25 boxes of medicines and medical equipment from the WHO-Mekelle hub. These will be used to support our mobile medical teams’ response in Tigray