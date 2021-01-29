Ethiopia–Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #3 - January 29,2021

FAST FACTS

• The UN estimates that 1.3 million people in the Tigray region of Ethiopia have humanitarian needs as a result of the ongoing conflict.

• More than 60,000 people have fled into neighboring Sudan.

• In Ethiopia, International Medical Corps is one of the few organizations that has been able to access communities in West Tigray to distribute essential hygiene and COVID-19 kits.

• In Sudan, International Medical Corps is responding in the Kassala State to reduce the risk of COVID-19 among the refugee population, through capacity building, awareness raising and distribution of PPEs and IPC material.

The security situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia remains unstable after more than two months of confrontation between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF). Although there have been some improvements, there are reports that fighting continues in the central, eastern, northwestern, south and southeastern parts of the region, and that some rural areas remain highly insecure. In Ethiopia, humanitarian partners continue to advocate for unrestricted and safe access to the affected areas.

Although access to the affected region has increased, with food and other humanitarian commodities entering the region, the need still greatly exceeds the assistance provided. Electricity, banking and public transport are slowly being restored, but they remain severely limited, and communication networks are still largely cut off.1 As a result, there are increasingly concerning reports of rising levels of hunger and food insecurity, lack of clean water for drinking (which also presents a particular concern as it relates to the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases), and reports of increased sexual violence and abuse. Understanding the scale of nutrition, protection and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs and providing appropriate support remain a priority for International Medical Corps.

In Sudan, more than 60,2242 refugees have been registered at the crossing points along the Sudan–Ethiopia border.

Most of the refugees have settled in Kassala state (72% of the refugees registered)3, through the Hamdayet border point. Initially, most of the refugees have been settled in Um Raquba camp, which has reached its full capacity. Therefore, a new camp in the Tunaydbah in Gedaref state has been established that, according to UNHCR, will accommodate up to 24,000 people. As of January 13, there were four confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Um Raquba camp, and partners are working to reduce the risk of spread under the guidance of the State Ministry of Health, the WHO and UNHCR. Gaps in the delivery of assistance still exist; however, the Sudanese government and its humanitarian partners are continuing to expand lifesaving activities, providing health, WASH and food security services, as well as safe spaces to enable refugees to raise protection concerns.