Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #28 - March 18, 2022

FAST FACTS

• International Medical Corps is operating 23 mobile medical units (MMUs), which have reached more than 914,419 internally displaced persons (IDPs) settled in 37 IDP sites in the Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions.

• International Medical Corps’ MMUs are providing integrated health, nutrition, gender-based violence (GBV), mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services.

• Our medical and logistics teams have continued to provide services despite unpredictable security conditions and supply-chain constraints, and have achieved a success through a recent airlift of medical supplies.

It has been more than 17 months since the start of the conflict in northern Ethiopia, and the situation remains dynamic.

However, due to the recent conflict in Abala, Berhale, Erbeti and Yalo in the Afar region, more than 600,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have fled to Semera and the surrounding sites.

Due to the evolving situation, there are an estimated 2.2 million IDPs in Amhara, Tigray and Afar. The conflict has rendered 2,343 health facilities non-functional in the Amhara and Afar regions, including 453 health centers, 1,850 health posts and 40 hospitals. Out of the affected health facilities, 163 health centers, 642 health posts and 14 hospitals have been destroyed, and equipment and supplies looted.

Despite the continuing challenges, International Medical Corps has delivered services and support to those affected by the conflict. Recent humanitarian flights into Tigray, which have delivered medicines and medical supplies, have been helpful in addressing some of the current challenges in our operation.