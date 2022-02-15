Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #27 - February 14, 2022

FAST FACTS

• International Medical Corps is operating 23 mobile medical units (MMUs), which have reached more than 804,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) settled in 39 IDP sites in the Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions.

• International Medical Corps’ MMUs are providing integrated health, nutrition, gender-based violence (GBV), mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services.

• Medical and logistics teams have continued to provide services despite unpredictable security conditions and supply-chain constraints.