Ethiopia - Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 27 April 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

While humanitarian access has improved, the situation in Tigray remains volatile and is hampering partners’ efforts to deliver timely humanitarian assistance.

In addition to insecurity, humanitarian partners continue to flag challenges with capacity and resources to scale up the response to meet the increasing needs across Tigray.

Although still short of meeting needs, new funds are coming, including most recently from the United States and the European Union.

Limited communication throughout the region has delayed receipt of information on aid dispatches and distributions.

Women and girls continue to be victims of sexual violence and abuse.

Situation Overview

The humanitarian access situation in Tigray remains volatile, with active hostilities reported in the central, eastern and northwestern parts of the region. The presence of multiple armed groups and shifting check points further complicates movement of humanitarian convoys and personnel. Access to rural areas remains particularly limited or in some case impossible, preventing the expansion of humanitarian interventions to the so-far unreached areas. The condition of the conflict-affected population in these areas is feared to be worsening with each passing day without assistance.

Overall, food insecurity has deteriorated across the region, especially since the conflict erupted during the harvest season. The interim Regional Administration has estimated that 5.2 million people are now in need of food assistance. Further deterioration is expected as the conflict continues and disrupts the next planting season. Nutrition partners have expressed grave concern that the significant number of moderately malnourished cases identified so far will become severely malnourished unless the food and nutrition responses are urgently scaled up. Of the 117,035 children screened from February until mid-April, more than 25,647 moderately malnourished (MAM) and over 3,458 severely malnourished (SAM) cases have been identified.

Provision of adequate shelter and protection for the estimated 1.7 million internally displaced people (IDPs) across the region, including half a million new IDPs in Shire alone is amongst the humanitarian response priorities. Citing official sources, Shelter Cluster partners reported a marked increase of new IDP arrivals in major towns, notably Shire, Adwa,

Mekelle, and Axum. Displacement site assessments also revealed deplorable living conditions with high risk of health outbreaks, particularly during the coming rainy season.

Meanwhile, women and girls continue to be victims of sexual violence and abuse. In a statement released on 16 April, the Gender-Based Violence Area of Responsibility (GBV AoR) expressed its concerns about reports of increasing violence against women and girls and stated that the response in Tigray remains “wholly inadequate to the scale of need.” The GBV AoR called on all parties to the conflict to “fulfill their obligations to protect and respect human rights under international humanitarian law” and called for “the safety and protection of all humanitarian actors”.

In addition, access to communications services remains a challenge for humanitarian responders across the region. An information communication technology (ICT) Emergency Cell has set up and operationalized a UNDSS-managed Security Operations Centre in Mekelle and Shire. The cell will support the safety and security of humanitarian personnel operating in both areas. Frequent power cuts across the region are however impacting on the delivery of ICT services.

Despite the security and other challenges, humanitarian response is gradually expanding (although still far from meeting the overwhelming needs), and humanitarian presence is also gradually increasing. In addition to the fragile and highly fluid security situation, limited funding and expertise are further hampering the humanitarian response (Please see details on ongoing responses and gaps under the “Humanitarian Preparedness and Response” section below).