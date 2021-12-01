Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #24 - December 01, 2021

FAST FACTS

International Medical Corps is operating 23 mobile medical units (MMUs), which have reached 1,059,463 internally displaced persons (IDPs) settled in 37 IDP sites in the Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions.

International Medical Corps’ MMUs are providing integrated health, nutrition, gender-based violence (GBV), mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services.

Two MMUs deployed last week to Debre Berhan are now providing health and nutrition services to four IDP sites.

It has been roughly one year since the start of the conflict between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), and the security situation in northern Ethiopia continues to deteriorate. Since the withdrawal of the ENDF from Tigray in June 2021, the conflict has expanded to seven zones in the Amhara region (North Gondar, South Gondar, Wag Hemra, North Wollo and South Wollo, North Shewa and Oromia special zone) and two zones in Afar (Zone 1 and Zone 4). Recently, the conflict has spread even further, to Central Gondar, Bahir Dar, Gondar City and West Gondar zones.

Most recently, there has been an influx of an estimated 145,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Dessie and from other locations in South Wollo, toward Debre Berhan, capital of the North Shewa Zone. These numbers are increasing every day and we are continuing to monitor movement in to other zones. The IDP needs are acute, with lifesaving health, nutrition and WASH interventions needed. So far, the security situation in Debre Berhan is stable but unpredictable.

This expansion of fighting has created an additional estimated 2.2 million IDPs in Amhara and 376,500 IDPs in Afar, respectively. It has rendered 1,436 health facilities nonfunctional in the Amhara and Afar regions, including 271 health centers, 1,146 health posts and 23 hospitals. Out of the affected health facilities, 163 health centers, 642 health posts and 14 hospitals have been destroyed and looted of equipment and supplies. With the recent increase in violence, we can expect this number to increase over the coming days.

The emergency response effort in Tigray continues to be hampered by the disruption and suspension of electricity, telephone and internet networks, banking services, fuel shortages and logistical challenges in transporting critical supplies, including essential drugs. As a result, medical supplies are in extremely short supply in Tigray, and the situation is dire.