Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #23 - November 23, 2021

FAST FACTS

• In Ethiopia, International Medical Corps is operating 23 mobile health and nutrition teams (MHNTs), which have reached 682,961 internally displaced persons (IDPs) settled in 37 IDP sites in the Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions.

• International Medical Corps’ MHNTs are providing integrated health, nutrition, gender-based violence (GBV), mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services.

• Two MHNTs have deployed to Debre Berhan to provide health and nutrition services to the IDPs fleeing to the area.

Nearly one year into the conflict between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the security situation in northern Ethiopia continues to deteriorate. Since the withdrawal of the ENDF from Tigray in June 2021, the conflict has expanded to seven zones in the Amhara region (North Gondar,

South Gondar, Wag Hemra, North Wollo and South Wollo, North Shewa and Oromia special zone) and two zones in Afar (Zone 1 and Zone 4). There has been an influx of an estimated 145,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Dessie and locations in South Wollo toward Debre Berhan, capital of the North Shewa Zone,. Their needs are acute; lifesaving health, nutrition and WASH interventions are needed. So far, the security situation in Debre Berhan is stable but unpredictable.

This expansion of fighting has created an additional 1.7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and rendered 1,436 health facilities nonfunctional in the Amhara and Afar regions, including 271 health centers, 1,146 health posts and 23 hospitals. Out of the affected health facilities, 163 health centers, 642 health posts and 14 hospitals have been destroyed and looted of equipment and supplies. With the recent increase in violence, we can expect this number to increase over the coming days.

The emergency response effort in Tigray continues to be hampered by the disruption and suspension of electricity, telephone and internet networks, banking services, fuel shortages and logistical challenges in transporting critical supplies, including essential drugs. As a result, medical supplies are in extremely short supply in Tigray, and the situation is becoming dire.