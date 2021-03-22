Ethiopia - Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 22 March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarians have assisted over 1 million people with complete food baskets out of 3.5 million in accessible or partially accessible areas and transported above 1,160MT of cargo

With the new notification system of international staff deployments to Tigray, partners have been able to step up their activities and reach previously inaccessible areas

With ongoing clashes continuing across Tigray, the humanitarian situation is alarming. Looting, vandalization and occupation of civilian infrastructure continue to be reported

Many displaced people arriving in towns are visibly malnourished while assessments in Abi-Adi, Adwa, Axum and Shire revealed the extremely dire situation of displaced people