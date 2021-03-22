Ethiopia + 2 more
Ethiopia - Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 22 March 2021
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Humanitarians have assisted over 1 million people with complete food baskets out of 3.5 million in accessible or partially accessible areas and transported above 1,160MT of cargo
With the new notification system of international staff deployments to Tigray, partners have been able to step up their activities and reach previously inaccessible areas
With ongoing clashes continuing across Tigray, the humanitarian situation is alarming. Looting, vandalization and occupation of civilian infrastructure continue to be reported
Many displaced people arriving in towns are visibly malnourished while assessments in Abi-Adi, Adwa, Axum and Shire revealed the extremely dire situation of displaced people
It is vital that additional funding is immediately released to enable humanitarians to increase the scale and scope of the response
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.