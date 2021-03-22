Ethiopia + 2 more

Ethiopia - Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 22 March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Humanitarians have assisted over 1 million people with complete food baskets out of 3.5 million in accessible or partially accessible areas and transported above 1,160MT of cargo

  • With the new notification system of international staff deployments to Tigray, partners have been able to step up their activities and reach previously inaccessible areas

  • With ongoing clashes continuing across Tigray, the humanitarian situation is alarming. Looting, vandalization and occupation of civilian infrastructure continue to be reported

  • Many displaced people arriving in towns are visibly malnourished while assessments in Abi-Adi, Adwa, Axum and Shire revealed the extremely dire situation of displaced people

  • It is vital that additional funding is immediately released to enable humanitarians to increase the scale and scope of the response

