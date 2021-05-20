Ethiopia - Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 20 May 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian agencies are facing increased obstacles to access populations in need.

More than two million people have been displaced by the conflict to date.

Only about 1.8 million people of the 5.2 million in need of food assistance were reached since late March.

While the food sector is relatively better funded, additional funding is urgently required to prevent a further spike in malnutrition.

US$853 million is required to assist 5.2 million people until the end of the year, with almost US$200 million needed by the end of July.

BACKGROUND

Situation Overview

Humanitarian access in Tigray remains unpredictable with increased incidents of denial of movement of relief cargo and confiscation of humanitarian vehicles and supplies by parties to the conflict. Military checkpoints are aggressively searching humanitarian vehicles and regularly demanding permission and approvals from local authorities or the Northern Command. Food cluster partners reported access difficulties reaching at least 25 Woredas.

In Eastern Zone, Agula checkpoint (south of Wukro) became the most significant bottleneck to humanitarian movements out of Mekelle over the past two weeks with multiple days-long closures due to security and military movements. While all humanitarian movements were denied at the checkpoint, civilian movements continued.

Several partners were stopped, held back for hours or sent back to Mekelle without completing their missions, affecting the delivery of health and relief supplies to main towns and hospitals in Adigrat, Adwa and Axum. Two international NGOs reported that two of their vehicles were confiscated at the checkpoint but were recovered a day later following engagement by the UN with authorities. On Endabaguna road, two military checkpoints were reportedly body-searching UN and partners.

Access in some areas, however, is feasible if volatile. On 9 May, OCHA and the IOM visited Adwa in the Central Zone where Internally Displaced People (IDPs) are not receiving sufficient humanitarian assistance. There are an estimated 150,000 IDPs in 12 sites in the town and new IDPs originally from the Western Zone reportedly continue to arrive. The World Food Program (WFP) was able to access Zana town in the North-Western Zone.

Meanwhile, sporadic fighting and military reinforcement were observed across the region. Fighting subsided in areas along the Eritrean border but allegations of human right violations, denial of access to assistance, and forced displacement continue to be reported.

Six months into the conflict, humanitarian needs continue to increase. The Northern Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Plan will target all of the estimated 5.2 million people in need (91 per cent of the population) with assistance, including an estimated 2 million displaced people.

Humanitarian partners are gradually scaling up the response, but not yet keeping pace with the mounting needs, due to a combination of insecurity, access constraints, ongoing communications disruptions, lack of funding and limited capacity. Only about 1.8 million people of the 5.2 million in need of food assistance were reached since late March. Screening of children and pregnant and lactating women for malnutrition has decreased consecutively in the past two weeks due to lack of access. Sexual and gender-based violence continues but it has been difficult to capture the magnitude of cases due to communication blackouts, insecurity, access restrictions, and lack of specialized survivor services. Timely additional funding will support partners’ scale-up efforts and cover all needs where access is permissible, and enable them to adequately prepare in order to expand to additional areas once access improves.

In a statement issued on 14 May, EU High Representative Josep Borell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič called for immediate and full-scale humanitarian assistance to all areas in Tigray in order to avoid starvation and that those responsible for deliberately preventing timely access will be held to account.

FEATURE

High Level Visits

On 10 May, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman visited Ethiopia. He held meetings with government, UN and African Union officials, political stakeholders and humanitarian organizations. In a press release issued after the visit, US Department of State said the atrocities being perpetrated in Tigray and the scale of the humanitarian emergency are unacceptable and that the US will work with its international allies and partners to secure a ceasefire, end the conflict, provide life-saving assistance, and hold accountable those responsible for human rights abuses.

ANALYSIS

Cross-Border Impact

Ethiopia/Eritrea

In a meeting with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in Asmara, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman underscored the imperative that Eritrean troops withdraw from Ethiopia immediately.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Humanitarian Preparedness and Response

As of 19 May, there are 227 UN staff supporting the humanitarian response in the region (63 international and 107 national staff in Mekelle and 6 international and 51 national staff in Shire). Similarly, NGO partners have significantly scaled-up with 32 NGOs currently responding in Tigray (up from 17 pre-crisis). Additional staff continue to be deployed to support the scale up of operations and to ensure protection-by-presence amid reports of ongoing violence against civilians. With at least 1,141 additional national staff and 108 international staff deployed, the total NGO staff in Tigray is approximately 1,850. There are 57 partners (Government, UN, NGO) operating across the region, an increase from 51 partners few weeks ago.

An estimated 5.2 million people or 91 per cent of the population in Tigray are in need of emergency food assistance, but the response is still insufficient. From 27 March - 12 May, the three food operators - the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), Joint Emergency Operation Program (JEOP) and the World Food Programme (WFP) - have assisted 1,777,325 people with nearly 30,000 Metric Tons (MT) of food across Eastern, Central, North-Western, Southern and South-Eastern Zones. Since the beginning of February, some 184,413 children under five were screened for malnutrition in 74 Woredas, including IDP sites, across the region.

As of 14 May, the construction of 1,800 shelters in “Sabacare-4” site in Mekelle was fully completed and 700 shelters are near completion, bringing the total to 2,500 shelters constructed out of the targeted 3,310 shelters. Some 30 per cent of WASH facilities were completed as well. The site will accommodate 19,000 people.

To date, at least five organizations (World Vision International, Ethiopian Guenet Church Development and Welfare Organization, Action Against Hunger, and Alliance 2015) are planning multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA) primarily in Mekelle and South-Eastern Zone. Previous MPCA from March-May was completed in Mekelle, South, Eastern, South Eastern, North Western Zones by World Vision International. Access and willingness of the banks to reach hard to reach locations remain the main obstacles for implementation.

Protection Cluster partners have identified an estimated 517,000 people to be targeted in the next three months for protection. The Cluster projects to scale up its target population to 1.4 million people after three months. There are gaps in the presence of protection actors and services on the ground.

CLUSTER STATUS

Agriculture

Needs

Cluster partners will target 1.25 million people (250,000 farm households) with emergency seed packs (cereals, legumes, vegetables) and fertilizer in 40 accessible Woredas (Central, Eastern, Southern, South Eastern and North West) until the end of the year.

Farming activities and food security are negatively impacted by the large-scale displacement from rural areas and lack of access to land.

Response

Preparation has been finalized to distribute seed to 4,000 households (20,000 people) in Enderta, Hintalo and Wajirat Woredas, South-Eastern Zone with especial emphasis to female-headed households.

Gaps

Conflict and insufficient rainfall disrupted communities to resume belg and azmera season agricultural activities in the Southern and South-Eastern Zones.

Insufficient agricultural supply, including draft power, seeds, fertilizer, farm tools, and plant protection chemicals.

Lack of access for farmers to plough and prepare their farmland in some areas in North-Western, Central and Eastern Zones.

Funding constraints to cover the cost of transporting agricultural inputs.

CLUSTER STATUS

Education

Needs

Some 420,000 children will be targeted with education assistance until the end of the year, including 126,000 by the end of July.

Relocation of IDPs sheltered in schools.

Community mobilization and back to school campaigns.

Majority of public primary and secondary schools require renovation and rehabilitation.

Continued psychosocial support training for teachers prior to school reopening is required.

Temporary learning spaces to provide education in an emergency setting.

Response

Some 2,874 children have been participating in accelerated school readiness and accelerated learning programs in Mekelle and Shire since mid-March.

Some 1,418 children are receiving early childhood care and development by International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Shire.

Some 300 children were reached with play and early childhood learning activities in Mekelle and Adigrat by the Ethiopia READ II project (funded by USAID and implemented by Creative Associates International).

Some 375 children started temporary schooling in Hintalo Woreda, South-Eastern Zone by Operation Rescue Ethiopia.

Early childhood education is provided in Mekelle by Daughters of Charity.

Some 375 children are reached with educational activities by Accelerated Learning for Africa in Enderta Woreda, South-Eastern Zone.

Gaps

Delay in school reopening .

Delay in implementation of new programs by the Education Cluster.

CLUSTER STATUS

Emergency Shelter & Non-Food Items

Needs

The number of IDPs requiring emergency shelter continues to increase significantly with at least 2 million displaced people across the region, according to the interim Regional Administration.

Nearly 3 million people need ES/NFIs by the end of year, including 1.6 million through July .

Land and financial resources are needed to meet the growing needs for emergency shelter .

While shelter conditions have improved in Shire IDP sites, overall assistance in most sites remains inadequate, including food, water, and non-food items .

Increased risk of COVID-19 transmission and other diseases due to overcrowded and poor shelter conditions .

Enhanced site management is needed to support registration and site activities .

A considerable number of displaced people do not have shelter and are sleeping in the open air in belg/spring rainfall season, which started in April.

Response

As of 14 May, 367,000 people (only 13 per cent of the targeted 3 million people) were reached with ES/NFI. With completed, ongoing, and planned distributions, the cluster could reach a total of 759,010 people (25 per cent of the target).

The construction of 1,800 shelters in “Sabacare-4” site in Mekelle was fully completed and 700 shelters are near completion, bringing the total to 2,500 shelters constructed out of the targeted 3,310 shelters.

Cluster partners convened a two-days Technical Working Group (TWiG) meeting attended by the Protection and CCCM Clusters, IOM, UNHCR, Samaritan’s Purse, ZOA, Action for the Needy in Ethiopia (ANE), Development for Peace Organization (DPO), Alight, and the Lutheran World Federation to discuss different options and designs related to ES/NFIs response.

A technical guideline and estimated bill of quantities (tender for the cost of materials) were issued to provide standard emergency shelter designs in response to the crisis. The design will help partners maximize efficiency of land and resources while the guideline will be used as a reference for future shelter programming.

From 8-11 May, cluster partners carried out an assessment mission to IDP sites in Abi Adi, Adwa, Shire, and Sheraro to assess population movement and dynamics. In Shire, for instance, IDPs gather in the site during the day to receive humanitarian assistance. In Adwa Woredas however, where humanitarian assistance is insufficient, IDPs leave the sites during the day to seek assistance or income and return in the evening.

Gaps

Lack of Government coordination structure in several Woredas, including in Abi Adi, Samre and Searti.

Delayed response activities, due to limited access and insecurity in several IDP locations.

Challenges with identifying appropriate IDP relocation sites in Shire.

Absence of bank services in several locations.

Delay in reporting and monitoring of the humanitarian situation and response due to interrupted communications.

CLUSTER STATUS

Food

Needs

Food cluster partners seek to reach all the 5.2 million people in need of food assistance across the region for six rounds in 2021. Each round of relief food assistance consists of a standard food basket of 15 kg of cereals, 1.5 kg of pulses, and 0.45 liter of vegetable oil per person.

Response

From 27 March - 12 May, the three food operators assisted 1,777,325 people with nearly 30,000 Metric Tons (MT) of food across Eastern, Central, North-Western, Southern and South-Eastern Zones.

From 6 -12 May, they distributed 7,050 MT of food reaching 415,982 people for round 1 of 2021 response plan (started 27 March).

NDRMC distributed 1,121 MT of food to 74,760 people in Alamata, Korem, Ofla, and Raya Alamata Woredas in Southern Zone.

As of 12 May, WFP distributed 13,001 MT of food to 767,010 people since the beginning of the crisis.

As of 12 May, JEOP assisted 1,735,269 people with double rations for rounds 6/7 of assistance for 2020, which started in late October. From 27 March-12 May, JEOP has assisted 935,555 people for the first round of assistance for 2021.

Gaps

Only about 1.8 million people of the 5.2 million in need of food assistance were reached since the start of the first round of relief food distribution in late March.

Limited access and insecurity remain significant challenges to reach and assist people in need.

As of 12 May, access difficulties to reach at least 25 Woredas.

Poor or non-existing local Government structure, particularly in rural areas, delaying the start of food distributions as scheduled.

CLUSTER STATUS

Health

Needs

Cluster partners will target 2.3 million people with health assistance and services this year.

Free movement and access of the mobile health and nutrition teams (MHNT) and movement of medical supplies to health care facilities.

Immediate cessation of looting and attacks against health care facilities.

Increased access to primary health care is required in small towns and rural areas.

Response

Establishing health coordination hubs in Mekelle and Shire as part of the scale up response.

The Regional Health Bureau and Health Cluster partners are currently operating over 55 MHNT in 57 Woredas.

Hospitals and health care facilities have been supported by partners and MHNT teams.

Continued distribution of medical supplies to partners.

Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) is ongoing in IDP sites focusing on preventive measures to mitigate COVID-19 infection.

Capacity building activities on case management, COVID-19 adaptive measure provided to health care workers.

From early April-14 May, 11,773 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Tigray to front line health workers, people over 65 years, people over 55 years with comorbidities, and IDPs over 55 years.

Partners are supporting the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Abi Adi, Adigrat, Axum, Adwat and Shire.

Gaps

Safety and access for health care workers and to health care facilities.

The Expanded Program on Immunization service for children in most Woredas in North-Western Zone has collapsed due to absence of cold chain system and back-up generators affecting the vaccination roll-out for children.

Lack of essential medical equipment, medications and supplies.

Lack of referral systems and fuel in Shire.

Lack of 24 hour access to health care in most areas due to insecurity.

Challenges with visa extensions for NGO partners to enable continuation of staff and projects.

CLUSTER STATUS

Nutrition

Needs

Nutrition Cluster partners will target 1.4 million children under the age of 5 and Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) with preventative and treatment interventions until the end of the year.

Response

Some 12,176 children under the age of five were screened for malnutrition in the second week on May, of whom 267 children were severely malnourished (SAM) or 2.2 per cent, and 1,493 moderately malnourished (MAM) or 12.3 per cent, were identified.

Since the beginning of February, some 184,413 children under five were screened for malnutrition in 74 Woredas, including IDP sites across the region.

Some 251 of the new cases of SAM children received therapeutic feeding treatment.

Some 2,569 PLW were screened of whom 1,058 were identified with acute malnutrition.

Some 632 PLW and and care takers of children under two years of age were counselled on Infant and Young Children Feeding (IYCF) interventions.

Some 1,471 children under five received vitamin A supplementation.

Some 632 children aged two to five years received Albendazole (anti-worm medication).

Some 4,489 children and 2,238 PW received targeted supplementary food (TSF).

Some 11,567 children and 1,735 PLW received blanket supplementary food.

Emergency nutrition officers deployed by UNICEF provided technical support including training to health workers, monitoring quality service, and support nutrition supply distribution in 19 health facilities and six IDP sites in Mekelle, Southern, South-Eastern, Eastern, and North-Western Zones

With UNICEF's financial and technical support, a training on management of acute malnutrition was provided to 65 health extension workers and 10 health workers from Maichew and Mehoni Neksege Woredas in Southern Zone

Gaps

Shortage of nutrition supplies in Eastern Zone due to lack of access.

Delayed response due to access restrictions in Southern, South-Eastern, Eastern, Central and North-Western and Western Zones.

CLUSTER STATUS

Protection

Needs

The Protection Cluster has identified 39 priority Woredas and an estimated 517,000 people to be targeted in the next three months. The Cluster projects to scale up its target population to 1.4 million people this year, out of 2.7 million people in need of protection.

Accelerate efforts to scale up protection delivery outside of Shire and Mekelle.

Response

Integration of protection issues at “Sabacare-4” IDP relocation site in Mekelle .

The use of the Kobo format, an open source suite of tools for data collection and analysis in humanitarian emergencies, is finalized for Rapid Protection Assessments and is available to all protection partners.

Gaps

Local NGO Action for Social Development and Environmental Protection Organization noted insufficient presence of protection actors during a visit to Adwa.

Lack of medications for people with chronic diseases, including HIV, diabetes, epilepsy and serious heart conditions.

CLUSTER STATUS

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)

Needs

WASH Cluster partners will target 3.2 million people in need with WASH assistance in 2021, including 1.7 million until the end of July .

WASH facilities need to be installed in 20 IDP relocation sites (ten in Shire, three in Adigrat, three in Adwa, two in Aksum and two in Mekelle). The target population will be around 560,962 people .

Additional WASH partners are needed in Central, South-Eastern and North-Western Zones.

Response

WASH Cluster partners and the Government Water Bureau continue to provide water trucking to nearly 730,000 people in IDP sites .

The Regional Water Bureau completed the identification of borehole locations and design of a water distribution plan inside “Sabacare-4” relocation site .

Two boreholes to be equipped with submersible pumps and solar panel power were identified in the new “5 Angels” IDP site in Shire .

Some 307 wells in Central, Eastern, South-Eastern, North-Western and Southern Zones were rehabilitated, benefiting 68,900 people in the last three months .

Six shallow wells were constructed in Kelete Awilalo Woreda in Eastern Zone, benefiting 1,320 people in the last three months .

Some 151 latrine stances and 55 handwashing stations were constructed at IDP sites in Shire, benefiting 7,550 people during the reporting period (8-15 May) .

WASH NFIs were distributed to 25,817 people in IDP sites in Mekelle, Shire and Gdaga Arbi during the reporting period.

Hygiene promotion and capacity building activities were carried out for 4,118 IDPs in Mekelle during the reporting period.

Gaps

No updates since the last reporting period.

CLUSTER STATUS

Camp Coordination and Camp Management

Needs

Support or establish 30 IDP sites across Tigray, which are expected to host more than 720,000 IDPs. In view of Government plans to re-open schools and universities, there is an urgent need to identify alternative settlements for IDPs. In the coming three months, 20 sites will be established or supported with basic services. For the remainder of 2021, an additional 10 sites will be established in various locations.

Meeting WASH needs at the relocation sites, especially at “Sabacare-4” where only 30 per cent of WASH facilities are completed at the site to date.

Increased needs at existing IDP sites as more people move in from host communities for humanitarian assistance.

Four sites in Shire are in dire condition with flooding problems and a need for drainage channels to be installed.

Response

No updates since last reporting period.

Gaps

Major gaps in IDP sites outside of Mekelle and Shire.

CLUSTER STATUS

Logistics

Needs

No updates since the last reporting period.

Response

In the reporting period (8 May to 14 May), the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 28 metric tons of shelter and health cargo to Tigray on behalf of two partners.

Gaps

No updates since the last reporting period.

COORDINATION

Regular Meetings

The Inter-Cluster Coordination Groups (ICCG) have been activated in Mekelle and Shire and are holding regular meetings. However, Tigray UN-led clusters have very varied levels of capacity in the region and all clusters urgently require a dedicated full-time coordinator in place as well as information management capacity. Coordination platforms are being strengthened. The Interim Administration-led Tigray Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) continues to meet weekly with all clusters and with the humanitarian community.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Funding Update

On 14 May, humanitarian partners finalized a Northern Ethiopia Response Plan requesting US$853 million to address the multi-sector needs of 5.2 million people. Despite agencies’ reallocation of funds and new funding received, the humanitarian response is facing a significant funding gap of $502 million until the end of the year and $197 million until the end of July. As information on needs and requirements is further clarified the requirements will be updated.