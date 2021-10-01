Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #19 - September 30, 2021

FAST FACTS

• In Ethiopia, International Medical Corps is operating 20 mental health and nutrition teams (MHNTs), which have reached 678,130 internally displaced persons (IDPs) settled in more than 32 IDP sites in the Afar,

Amhara and Tigray regions. In the past two weeks, International Medical Corps started providing emergency lifesaving health and nutrition services in Chena (in Northern Gondar), where civilian casualties were recently reported.

• International Medical Corps’ 20 MHNTs are providing integrated lifesaving health, nutrition, GBV,

MHPSS and WASH services in the Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions.

• Our teams have carried out more than 173,000 consultations, and screened more than 61,000 children and pregnant women for acute malnutrition, in the Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions.

Nearly one year into the conflict between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the security situation in northern Ethiopia continues to worsen. Since the withdrawal of the ENDF from Tigray in June 2021, the conflict has expanded to five zones in the Amhara region (North Gondar, South Gondar, Wag Hemra, North Wollo and South Wollo) and two zones in Afar (Zone 1 and Zone 4). This expansion of fighting has created an additional 1.2 million IDPs and rendered 1,436 health facilities nonfunctional in the Amhara and Afar regions, including 271 health centers, 1,143 health posts and 22 hospitals. Out of the affected health facilities, 163 health centers, 642 health posts and 14 hospitals have been destroyed and looted of equipment and supplies.

The emergency response efforts in Tigray continue to be hampered by the disruption and suspension of electricity, telephone and internet networks, banking services, fuel shortages and logistical challenges in transporting critical supplies, including essential drugs. Medical supplies are in extremely short supply in Tigray. On September 20, 111 trucks with humanitarian supplies arrived there—the first convoy to arrive since September 7. It is estimated that Tigray needs 100 trucks per day with food, non-food items and fuel to provide for the needs on the ground. Thus far, less than 11% of the needed trucks and supplies have arrived.