Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #18 - September 15, 2021

FAST FACTS

In Ethiopia, International Medical Corps scaled up its interventions by deploying three additional mobile health and nutrition teams (MHNT s).

International Medical Corps now has 19 MHNTs providing integrated lifesaving health, nutrition, MHPSS, WASH and GBV services in the Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions.

Nine MHNTs have carried out 65,878 consultations in Tigray and screened 30,496 children and pregnant women for acute malnutrition since April.

International Medical Corps took part in a UNOCHA-led multi- agency, multisectoral needs assessment, which highlighted that there are more than 100,000 IDPs in South Wello, Amhara region. Significant gaps identified included food, non-food items, WASH and health. International Medical Corps has scaled up to start responding to these needs by deploying an MHNT.

After more than nine months of conflict between the Ethiopian National Defense Force and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the security situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia continues to worsen.

Recently, the conflict expanded from Tigray to Amhara and Afar, creating an additional displacement of more than 610,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs). In addition, recent fighting close to International Medical Corps' operation areas in the Amhara region compelled us to suspend our interventions temporarily. However, after about one week, we were able to resume operations.

Sustained uncertainty has led to disruptions in delivering humanitarian assistance across the region. Recently, a humanitarian convoy consisting of 104 trucks arrived in Tigray, providing much-needed humanitarian supplies. The Ethiopian government is developing an amended directive for the transportation of humanitarian goods to Tigray; once released, this is expected to ease aid delivery into the region. In Sudan, more than 63,000 refugees have arrived from Ethiopia since the start of the conflict. Wind and rain recently destroyed hundreds of tents, including a pharmacy, medical structures and family dwellings, forcing aid workers and refugees to consolidate shelters amid the pandemic.2 The humanitarian community continues to respond to the refugees' growing health, nutrition, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs in Sudan.