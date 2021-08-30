Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #17 - August 27, 2021

FAST FACTS

• In Ethiopia, International Medical Corps’ 16 mobile health and nutrition teams (MHNTs) in Tigray have carried out 54,092 consultations and screened 49,261 children and pregnant women for acute malnutrition.

• International Medical Corps will continue expanding its response in Tigray and surrounding regions in the coming days to address rising needs. We plan to deploy three additional MHNTs next week.

• International Medical Corps is expanding beyond Afar and Amhara with MHNTs to support the increase in internally displaced persons (IDPs).

After more than nine months of conflict between the Ethiopian National Defense Force and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), The security situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia continues to worsen. Lately, the conflict has expanded from Tigray to Amhara and Afar, displacing more than 500,000 people.

Sustained uncertainty has led to disruptions in delivering humanitarian assistance across the region. To meet the daily humanitarian needs of more than 5 million people, 100 trucks carrying food and lifesaving supplies need to arrive in Tigray every single day. As of August 19, a total of roughly 320 trucks had arrived over the course of the conflict, less than 7% of what is required. Access remains a challenge, with most roads remaining blocked. Humanitarian partners responding to growing needs have reached 4.2 million people with food assistance and protection—but considerable support is still needed.

In Sudan, more than 63,000 refugees have arrived from Ethiopia since the start of the conflict. Wind and rain destroyed hundreds of tents, including a pharmacy, medical structures and family dwellings, forcing aid workers and refugees to consolidate shelters amid the pandemic. The humanitarian community continues to respond to the growing needs of refugees' health, nutrition, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs in Sudan.