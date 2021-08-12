Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #16 - August 12, 2021

FAST FACTS

In Ethiopia, International Medical Corps’ nine mobile health and nutrition teams in Adwa, Axum, Shiraro and Shire have carried out more than 38,383 consultations and screened 38,401 children and pregnant women for acute malnutrition.

International Medical Corps is upscaling its response in the Tigray region in the coming days to address rising needs.

International Medical Corps is expanding to Afar and Amhara with mobile health and nutrition teams to support the increase in IDPs.

Today, more than nine months since the outbreak of conflict between the Ethiopian National Defense Force and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the security situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia continues to deteriorate. On June 28, following the announcement of a ceasefire, the government withdrew all troops from Mekelle. The TPLF has since taken control of most areas of Tigray, which has caused disruptions in delivering humanitarian assistance across the region. Additionally, there are reports of expansion of the conflict to the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara. Growth of the conflict has led to more than 300,000 additional internally displaced persons (IDPs). On Tuesday, August 10, the federal government of Ethiopia announced the suspension of the unilateral ceasefire, and called on eligible civilians to join the military. Any escalation in violence is sure to bring widespread suffering to what is already a fragile context.

Though humanitarian organizations have recently gained increased access to areas within Tigray that had been difficult to reach, there are shortages of supplies to meet the growing needs. Even with recent improvements, access remains a challenge, with most roads remaining blocked. As a result, humanitarian needs in the area remain high and are likely to increase rapidly unless immediate action is taken. Humanitarian partners responding to growing needs have so far reached 4.8 million people with food assistance and protection—but considerable support is still needed.

In Sudan, more than 46,500 refugees have arrived from Ethiopia since the start of the conflict. Following the ceasefire announcement, there was a slight increase in the number of new arrivals, with around 162 refugees arriving in July due to clashes in the Tigray region. The humanitarian community continues to respond to refugees’ health, nutrition, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs in Sudan.