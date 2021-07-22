Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #15 - July 22, 2021

FAST FACTS

In Ethiopia, International Medical Corps’ nine mobile health and nutrition teams in Shire, Shiraro, Axum and Adwa have so far carried out more than 32,000 consultations.

International Medical Corps has screened 36,940 children and pregnant women for acute malnutrition since we started delivering services in the area.

In Hamdeyet refugee camp in Sudan, International Medical Corps has delivered nearly 10,000 items to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as masks, soap, jerry cans and handwashing stations.

Today, more than eight months since the outbreak of conflict between the Ethiopian National Defense Force and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the security situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia remains volatile. On June 28, the government withdrew all troops from Mekelle following the announcement of a ceasefire. The Tigray Defense Forces have since taken control of most areas of Tigray, which has caused disruptions in delivering humanitarian assistance across the region.

Though humanitarian organisations have recently gained increased access to areas within Tigray that have been difficult to reach, there are shortages of supplies to meet the growing needs, and access still remains a challenge, with many roads being blocked. This situation has worsened in the last 48 hours. Humanitarian needs in the area remain high and are likely to rapidly increase unless immediate action is taken. Of particular concern is the rising number of cases of malnutrition in the region, accompanied by significant food insecurity. Humanitarian partners have been responding to the growing needs and have so far reached 4.8 million people with food assistance and protection, but significant support is still needed.

In Sudan, more than 46,000 refugees have arrived from Ethiopia since the start of the conflict. Though the announcement of the ceasefire in Ethiopia’s Tigray region has brought hope to refugees of returning home, many still want to remain in Sudan until the situation becomes more stable. As a result, humanitarian needs in the area remain high, particularly the need to protect refugee camps from flooding during the rainy season. The humanitarian community continues to respond to the health, nutrition, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs of refugees in Sudan.