Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #13 - June 24, 2021

FAST FACTS

In Ethiopia, International Medical Corps has screened 29,962 children for acute malnutrition since we started delivering services in the area.

In total, International Medical Corps services are covering a population of more than 300,000 who have been affected by the ongoing crisis across the Tigray region.

In Hamdeyet refugee camp in Sudan, International Medical Corps has been conducting vital COVID-19 prevention activities, and has now reached 2,532 people with COVID-19 awareness-raising messaging.

The ongoing confict in Ethiopia between the Ethiopian National Defense Force and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front has so far caused the internal displacement of more than 2 million people. In addition, according to UNHCR, 45,152 Ethiopian refugees1 have fled to Sudan due to the violence, crossing the border through Kassala, Gefaref and Blue Nile. Many refugees are residing in four locations near Ethiopian border: Umuraoka refugee camp, Tunaydba refugee camp, Village 8 of Gedaref state and Hamdayet Reception Center.

The conflict has led to significant humanitarian needs in both Ethiopia and Sudan, with more than 5 million people in need of assistance. The ongoing instability has led to a need for food aid, healthcare and WASH services. Of particular concern are the increasing cases of malnutrition among children, due to disruptions to markets and livelihoods, as well as growing reports of gender-based violence.

The humanitarian community is remaining vigilant and responding to health, nutrition, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs in both Ethiopia and Sudan, as well as working to protect the camps against flooding in Sudan, as the rainy season has recently begun. Though humanitarian actors have continued to scale up their response, access to Tigray remains a challenge and there have been reports of humanitarian supplies being confiscated and vehicles being stopped at check points. 2