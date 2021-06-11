Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #12 - June 10, 2021

FAST FACTS

International Medical Corps’ eight mobile health and nutrition teams in Shire, Shiraro and Axum woredas carried out 2,427 outpatient consultations in the last two weeks.

In Hamdeyet refugee camp, International Medical Corps has so far trained 22 community leaders and 16 community mobilizers, who have screened 165 people for COVID-19.

Between May 24 and May 31 in Humera, Wolkayit and Tsegede woredas, we screened 1,732 children under five for malnutrition, and found 443 moderate acute malnutrition cases and 54 severe acute malnutrition cases.

The ongoing confict between the Ethiopian National Defense Force and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front remains highly complex. As a result of the ongoing violence in the Ethiopian regions of Tigray and Benishangul-Gumuz, approximately 63,000 Ethiopian refugees have had to flee to Sudan, entering through three states: Kassala, Gedaref and Blue Nile. Though the refugees in Kasala and Blue Nile typically stay with relatives and in host communities, the remaining refugees are residing in four locations near the Ethiopian border, including 18,572 refugees in Umuraoka refugee camp, 22,906 in Tunaydba refugee camp, 2,508 in Village 8 of Gedarif state and 18,694 at Hymdayet Reception Center. The humanitarian community is responding to the health, nutrition, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs, and working to protect the camps against flooding, as the rainy season begins in mid-June.

To date, the conflict in the region has led to the internal displacement of more than 2 million people. As a result, more than 5 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, including food aid, healthcare and WASH services. Malnutrition among children remains a concern, as 21% of the 21,000 children under five screened for malnutrition were identified with severe wasting. The humanitarian community is striving to respond to ongoing needs in the region; however, access to Tigray remains a challenge and there are reports of humanitarian supplies being confiscated. There also are growing concerns regarding raids at camps in Shire, including one on May 24, in which 200 people were arrested. The humanitarian community is remaining vigilant and continues to respond to rising needs.