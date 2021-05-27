Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #11 - May 26, 2021

FAST FACTS

International Medical Corps has eight operational mobile health and nutrition teams across Shire, Shiraro and Axum woredas in Ethiopia, covering a population of around 258,600.

In Hamdeyet refugee camp, International Medical Corps has reached 2,532 people with COVID-19 awareness-raising and health education messages.

International Medical Corps carried out 4,148 outpatient consultations in the towns of Shire and Shiraro between May 10 and May 23.

The conflict in Tigray, which began in November 2020 between the Ethiopian National Defence Force and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, has led to the mass diplacement of more than 2 million people to date. The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance over the last six months has remained high, with the Northern Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Plan aiming to target 91% of the population—about 5.2 million people. The humanitarian community is striving to respond to ongoing needs in the region; however, access to Tigray remains a challenge, with humanitarian vehicles being searched and sometimes stopped at military checkpoints. There also have been reports of supplies and vehicles being confiscated.

Despite the humanitarian community’s efforts to provide food assistance in Tigray, there are still growing concerns regarding the prevalance of malnutrition. In addition, there are still gaps in healthcare and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, which are resulting in a high number of deaths among women during childbirth and increased cases of acute watery diarrhea among children. There are also reports of sexual and gender-based violence (GBV) by armed actors.

The difficult security situation in Tigray has led to 63,000 people fleeing to bordering regions in Sudan, with around 41,000 refugees relocating to Um Rakuba camp and Tunaydbah settlement. Many people who have arrived in Sudan have been women and their children, who have brought with them very few of their belonging due to the long journey across the border. As a result, there is an urgent need to increase services in protection, food assistance, WASH, shelter and healthcare in the area.