Ethiopia – Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report #10 - May 13, 2021

FAST FACTS

In Sudan, International Medical Corps has reached 670 people across the Tunaydbah refugee camp, including 370 females and 300 males, with COVID-19 awareness-raising and health education messages.

In Ethiopia, we have provided consultations to 4,013 people, including 2,939 adults and 1,074 children under 5, at the clinic in Shire Preparatory School camp.

In the last two weeks, International Medical Corps conducted a rapid needs assessment at the Five Angeles Health Center in Shire, as well as in the towns of Shiraro and Axum, to identify gaps in services.

The security situation in Tigray continues to remain unstable following the outbreak of conflict between the Ethiopian National Defence Force and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in November 2020. The conflict has led to thousands of people being displaced internally, as well as more than 63,000 individuals fleeing to bordering regions in east Sudan. This has created significant humanitarian needs, in both Ethiopia and Sudan, regarding internally displaced persons, refugees and host communities.

Though the humanitarian community has been working to respond to the situation and meet the growing needs of the population over the last six months, there are still significant gaps in service delivery for those affected by the conflict. Of particular concern is the lack of vital healthcare services, which is resulting in a high number of deaths among women during childbirth and increased cases of acute watery diarrhea among children. There also are issues of food insecurity, with 4.5 million people people in need of food assistance in Tigray, as people have lost their income, access to market has decreased and food prices have risen. Women are also facing sexual and gender-based violence (GBV) by armed actors.

There is an urgent need to increase services for GBV survivors, build the capacity of health facilities, provide food assistance and improve water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services. As a result, humanitarian agencies are continuing to expand services, to better respond to the pressing needs of internally displaced people and refugees in both Ethiopia and Sudan.