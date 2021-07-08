Ethiopia: Tigray: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of June 2021)

Since the beginning of the year, humanitarian needs have significantly increased in Ethiopia. As the conflict in Tigray continues, resulting in 5.2 million people needing urgent humanitarian assistance1 including 353,000 people in catastrophic levels of food insecurity, ethnic tensions, increased presence of unidentified armed groups (UAGs), and border disputes have also led to conflicts in other parts of the country. The humanitarian situation has been further exacerbated by drought conditions affecting 5.8 million people in Somali and Oromia due to below-normal Deyr rains, while at the same time floods have affected 270,000 people in Afar, Oromia, SNNP and Somali regions. Since the onset of kiremt rains, cholera risk has increased around commercial farming areas, pilgrimage sites and areas affected by flooding. These compounded shocks have led to loss of livelihoods, an increase of 2.2 million internally displaced people (IDPs)6,7, and protection risks which have exacerbated the humanitarian needs of affected populations. Food needs are at their highest level since 2016 and expected to worsen during the lean season from June to September4 . Between January – April, country wide SAM admissions were 25 per cent higher than for the same period last year. 0 Migrant returns from the KSA are expected to reach 40,000 in the next few weeks, with 9,574 returns in the last days of June. There are concerns about the humanitarian conditions of these returned migrants which include at-risk groups such as children and women.