Ethiopia: Tigray: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (June 2021)

The conflict in Tigray took a sudden shift following a unilateral ceasefire announced by the federal government on 28 June. The ceasefire came after the Tigray interim administration, appointed by the federal government, called for a ceasefire so that a desperately needed aid can be delivered. Subsequently, Ethiopia National Defense Forces (ENDF) and Eritrea National Defense Forces (ErDF) vacated their positions, and the Tigrean forces took control of main towns and roads in the region.

On 25 June, three aid workers working for the INGO Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF-Spain) were murdered in Central Tigray. The aid workers were killed while implementing their humanitarian mission to alleviate the suffering of the population affected by the conflict. The local and global humanitarian community expressed outrage about this killing and demanded an urgent investigation. At the time of writing, nothing is known in regards to the perpetrators of this attack and no arrests have been made. Aid partners evacuated their teams working in Abi Adi and surrounding areas, and suspended operations, leaving just a light footprint. Overall, 12 aid workers have been killed in Tigray since the beginning of the conflict.

The population continues to suffer a heavy toll as a result of the conflict. On 22 June, there was an aerial bombing in the market of Togoga village (25Km from Mekelle), causing dozens of causalities.

In June, partners continued to face major restrictions by parties to the conflict in terms of mobilizing assistance to people in need. Partners, together with humanitarian supplies were unable to move out of Mekelle towards Adigrat (Eastern), Abi Adi (Central), and to Southern parts of Tigray for two weeks. In the North Western zone, armed elements reportedly took medical and nutrition supplies from relief convoys, while restrictions of movement continued in Embamadre and boundary areas with the Western zone controlled by ASF. On 27 June, parties to the conflict turned back a humanitarian convoy at Adi Goshu checkpoint on the Humera -- Shiraro road. On 28 June, partners reported that ENDF elements entered their offices in Mekelle, Dansha, and Abdurafi and took telecommunications and internet equipment. Only a few partners in Mekelle and Shire have remained with a very limited internet connection through VSAT.

Multiple cases of violence (or threat of violence) against aid personnel, assets, and facilities were reported in June. In at least five incidents, parties to the conflict temporarily detained aid workers, vehicles were confiscated multiple times, and in some instances, used for military activities despite being clearly marked as "humanitarian". Despite these challenges, partners in Tigray have expressed their commitment to "stay and deliver" and are currently assessing how to resume relief operations as soon as possible, maintaining the protection of affected populations at the center of their intervention.

At the time of writing, mobile network, internet, and banking service are unavailable throughout Tigray. Electricity is restored in some towns but the service is marred with frequent outages. Road transport to Tigray is not posible from Amhara, while critical bridges have been damaged. Flights to Tigray remain suspended since 23 June. Partners have run out of critical supplies including fuel and cash to sustain response in Tigray. Partners are currently attempting to mobilize supplies through the Afar route.