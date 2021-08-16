Ethiopia: Tigray: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (July 2021)

The conflict in Tigray continues despite the unilateral ceasefire announced by the Ethiopian Federal Government on 28 June, which resulted in the withdrawal of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) and Eritrea’s Defense Forces (ErDF) from Tigray. In July, Tigray forces (TF) engaged in a military offensive in boundary areas of Amhara and Afar regions, displacing thousands of people and impacting access into the area. Federal authorities announced the mobilization of armed forces from other regions. The Amhara region Special Forces (ASF), backed by ENDF, maintain control of Western zone, with reports of a military build-up on both sides of the Tekezi river. ErDF are reportedly positioned in border areas of Eritrea and in some kebeles in North-Western and Eastern zones. Thousands of people have been displaced from these areas into Shire city, North-Western zone.

Electricity, telecommunications, and banking services continue to be disconnected throughout Tigray, while commercial cargo and flights into the region remain suspended. This is having a major impact on relief operations. Partners are having to scale down operations and reduce movements due to the lack of fuel. Partners’ inability to pay staff salaries or procure essential materials severely impacts the delivery of aid to the population. The blockade is impeding the payment of salaries to thousands of civil servants across the region. Instead of their monthly wages some health workers are receiving food aid as compensation. Lack of access to public services and commercial commodities is increasing the population’s needs on humanitarian aid. There are critical shortages of all essential supplies, including medicine. Public transport is highly limited, preventing the evacuation of emergency medical cases to main towns/hospitals. Furthermore, fuel shortages have forced health partners to suspend mobile health clinics, leaving thousands of people without access to basic healthcare in rural areas, and raising concerns for the spread of communicable diseases in the midst of the rainy season.

Humanitarian partners are scaling up their response to support thousands of displaced people in Amhara and Afar regions who are fleeing conflict hotspots in boundary areas with Tigray. Access to these areas is not possible due to insecurity. Within Tigray, access improved significantly in July, with partners able to operate throughout most of the region, with the exception of some areas in Southern, Eastern, and North-Western zones. Access to the Western zone only remains possible via Gondar (Amhara). Partners have expressed concerns regarding the safety of some 23,000 Eritrean refugees in Adi Harush and Mai Aini camps in May Tsebri (North-Western, Tigray) given their proximity to active conflict areas. UNHCR is planning to relocate them to Dabat woreda (North Gondar), which will require a 30-day ceasefire between the two sides.

The Afar corridor, i.e. Semera – Abala – Mekelle (Tigray) remains the only route available to move relief supplies into Tigray. However, only 175 trucks reached Tigray during the reporting period. This is insufficient to meet the vast needs of the affected population who have been severely impacted by nine months of conflict. Along this corridor, partners report major security constraints and delays in clearances by respective authorities. On 18 July, a relief convoy was attacked and partly looted by unidentified assailants and one aid worker was injured. Further cases of local communities attempting to loot supplies from relief convoys have compromised the security of aid personnel. Aid workers have had communications equipment confiscated by security officers along this route. The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) has been authorized to operate twice during the reporting period. Aid workers using those flights experienced intensive searches, and no relief cargo has been authorized. On 25 July, one aid worker died in Tigray shortly after being medically evacuated by road from Shire to Mekelle.

Aid workers continue to work in a highly politicized risky environment, particularly Ethiopian nationals. In July, two aid workers of the National NGO “Relief Society of Tigray” (REST) were killed, bringing the total number of aid workers killed since the start of the conflict to 14. Further, partners have reported the arrest of dozens of aid workers in Tigray and other places in Ethiopia in connection with their ethnicity. On 31 July, the government’s Agency for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO) suspended the operations of Médecins sans Frontiers Holland (MSF–H) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) up to three months, depriving thousands of people in Ethiopia of health, shelter, water or protection services by the two organizations.