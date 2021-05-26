Ethiopia: Tigray Gap Analysis - Total Number of People Targeted vs. Plan by Partner, May 2021

The DRM Agriculture Task Force plans to reach 1, 250 M people (250,000 HHs) with the agricultural support for the period May-July 2021. ATF is currently reaching an approximate total of 60% of the People in Need (PiN) due to the limited funding, access and other logistic capacity constraints. As of May 2021, the Central and North Western zones currently have the largest gaps. The food insecurity drivers will lead to a very catastrophic food security situation in the near future, if actions are not taken immediately. There is also a gap in the western Tigray zone due to access and ongoing conflict.