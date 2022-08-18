Ethiopia - Tigray Emergency Food Security Assessment: Tigray Crisis response, August 2022

Executive summary

HIGHLIGHTS

Food insecurity in Tigray increased by six percentage points between November 2021 and June 2022. 89 percent of the surveyed households are classified as food insecure and 47 percent are severely food insecure.

Over 75 percent of the households reported that they do not have access to markets and 85 percent reported that they do not use markets due to lack of cash to purchase food.

The use of extreme coping strategies declined between November 2021 and June 2022, from 24 percent to 20 percent. Furthermore, the use of crisis livelihood coping strategies (LCS) reduced from 48 percent in November 2021 to 38 percent in June 2022. However, the use of negative coping strategies increased, such as limiting portion sizes, relying on less preferred or less expensive foods, and/or reducing the number of meals eaten in the households, indicating increased stress by the households in meeting their food needs.

Only 8 percent of the households reported wage labor as their primary income source. There was a sharp increase in selling livestock, reported by 1 percent of households in November 2021 to 10 percent in June 2022. Unsustainable activities such as community support and borrowing money also increased, reported by 13 percent and 9 percent of households, respectively.

A proxy analysis of the nutritional status showed that the prevalence of GAM and SAM among children aged six–50 months was 29 percent and 6 percent, respectively. Out of the surveyed children, 65 percent had not received nutritional support for over a year.

FOOD SECURITY SITUATION

The food security situation in Tigray continues to be of concern, with 89 percent of the households food insecure. This represents a 6-percentage point increase from the last assessment conducted in November 2021.

Out of the total population, 42 percent are moderately food insecure and 47 percent are severely food insecure, with Central (98 percent), North-Western (95 percent), and South-Eastern Zones (90 percent) of Tigray experiencing the highest levels of food insecurity.

Households hosting IDPs and returnees reported the largest incidence of food insecurity, with 97 percent of hosting households and 96 percent of returnee households food insecure. This could be driven by the high dependency on social networks to maintain a minimum level of food consumption.